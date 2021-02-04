COVID Testing entrance. Montem Lane, Slough
Feb 2021
SLOUGH 133325-3
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-1
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-16
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-15
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-14
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-13
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-12
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-11
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-10
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-9
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-8
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-7
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-6
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-5
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.
SLOUGH 133325-4
Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.