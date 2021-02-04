Thu, 04
SLOUGH 133323

The Moxy/Residence Inn Slough, 3 William Street, Slough. The Moxy/Residence Inn double decker hotel opened in Slough this week.

SLOUGH 133326

Theres plans to knock down 31-41 Beckwell Road and build a new 4 storey building with 29 flats. 31-41, Beckwell Road, Slough

 
SLOUGH 133325

Wellington Street Roundabout, Slough (next to big Sainsburys), traffic can drive through the middle. The Road through the middle of the roundabout is going to be closed to traffic for about a week later in February.

 
SLOUGH 133323

SLOUGH 133322

St Martins Place, Montem Lane, Slough former SBC headquarters, expected to be redeveloped into 64 affordable homes.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133319

The flag has been lowered to half mast as tribute to Captain Sir Tom. Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road,

 

