The glass ceiling in theObservatory Shopping Centre, Slough
Jan 2021
WINDSOR 133308-3
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-17
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-18
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-19
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-20
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-21
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-22
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-23
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-24
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-25
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-26
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-1
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-16
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-15
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-4
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-5
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-6
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-7
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-8
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-9
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-10
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-11
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-12
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-13
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.
WINDSOR 133308-14
People crossing Eton Bridge in Windsor and along the River Thames with people feeding the swans.