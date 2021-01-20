Thu, 21
BURNHAM 133288

Manager, Will Baggs. Romans estate agents is offering to print and scan documents for free at their offices to help out families with children working at home who may not have access to such equipment at home. Romans, 78 High St, Burnham, Slough

WINDSOR 133289

Smiths Lane. Pictures of Low Traffic Neighbourhood proposals to stop cars driving down Smiths Lane/Gallys Road.

 
SLOUGH 133281

Tester Yemalla Edwards. Coronavirus testing taking place at The Centre. The Centre, Farnham Rd, Slough.

 
TAPLOW 133282

LtoR Fran Palliser from the Frimley Health Charity and Tesco Taplow Store Manager Jatin Mehta. Taplow Tesco has fund-raised for Wexham Park Hospital. Tesco, Bath Road, Taplow.

 

