Fri, 08
3 °C
Sat, 09
3 °C
Sun, 10
3 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 133268

A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight. The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar

You might also like

RW 133273

RW 133273

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
WINDSOR 133268

WINDSOR 133268

A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight. The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar

 
LANGLEY 133269

LANGLEY 133269

Marish Primary School, Swabey Road, Langley Gill Denham, executive headteacher, has been speaking out against the Government’s handling of schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved