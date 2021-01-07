(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Jan 2021
WINDSOR 133268-5
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-3
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-2
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-1
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street, Windsor venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named Long Walk Grill & Bar.
WINDSOR 133268-11
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-10
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-9
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-8
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-7
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar
WINDSOR 133268-6
A WINDSOR restaurant will make its case to councillors this week to obtain a license to sell alcohol until midnight.The 13a High Street venue was formerly known as Suede Bar & Lounge but has come under new management. Currently named the Long Walk Grill & Bar