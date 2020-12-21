EXPRESS PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133249

A Holyport resident, Andy Birrell has an impressive Christmas lights display, raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance 6 Tithe Close, Holyport Kathryn 16, Andy Birrell, Michael 14.
Norden Farm is hosting a series of live music ?care home concerts? at a number of care homes in Maidenhead and Windsor. Mountbatten Grange Care Home, Helston Ln, Windsor
Illuminated Angels, Slough High StSlough Angel Trail in tribute to Wexham staff
Colnbrook Village Hall, Colnbrook. Meet the Amazing Animals with One World Animals. A one hour, hands-on, kids friendly session to learn about some of the creatures we share our planet with.
Artigiani Del Cibo, High Street, Burnham andWexham Park Hospital, SloughKevin McMullen and restaurant owner Antonio Seidini and volunteers are helping prepare 200 meals every Tuesday and Thursday to give to the NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.
First day of the second lockdown. High Street, SloughSome shops shut and takeaways open
Julie Siddiqi has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Awarded it for promoting inter-faith understanding. Slough
Covid-19 testing site in Slough. The first hybrid walk-in and drive-in testing centre in the country is being set up in Slough and will be operational from Wednesday (24 June). The testing centre will be based in the Montem Car Park, Montem Lane and anyone with symptoms – and for the first time people who are not symptomatic but concerned they may be infected – will be able visit for a test either by foot or in a car.