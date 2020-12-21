ADVERTISER PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133248

A Holyport resident, Andy Birrell has an impressive Christmas lights display, raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance 6 Tithe Close, Holyport Kathryn 16, Andy Birrell, Michael 14.
Dec 2020
Artigiani Del Cibo, High Street, Burnham andWexham Park Hospital, SloughKevin McMullen and restaurant owner Antonio Seidini and volunteers are helping prepare 200 meals every Tuesday and Thursday to give to the NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.
Springfield Park & Moor End, HolyportRainbow drawings in house windowsHannah Gay 11 at window
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
Graffiti artist James Maddison is painting a mural on the Landing hoarding in Queen Street, Maidenhead... Finished Mural.
Families visiting the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead can enjoy free half-term entertainment as part of the venue’s ‘Terrific Tuesday’s’ offering.Children can enjoy singalongs and ‘Frozen’ fun with Elsa and backflips, breakdancing and arachnid antics with Spiderman.
Staff at Windsor Castle who are members of the PCS trade union will be holding a silent protest at the entrance to the castle (Henry VIII Gate) as they are facing the threat of redundancies and pension cuts.The staff, in frockcoats and caps, will be standing with a full-size cut-out of King Henry VIII and a poster that says: King Henry cut off heads....... Now they want to axe our jobs and cut pensions...... Loyalty is a two-way street!Henvry VIII Gate, Windsor Castle, WindsorPhoto by Ian Longthorne, Baylis Media
Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani Christie 12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ll be walking with banners down The Long Walk.
Clapping for the NHS, 8.00pm 30.4.20Wexham Park Hospital, Slough
Emma Simmons at Reading Crown Court for a peaceful protest outside the court. Emma is at the court because James Lavine is being sentenced for causing the death of her 13-year-old son, Max.
Eizo has given Lynda Yong (now working with Frimley to produce PPE) use of their warehouse so there are 25 sewers all producing PPE (all socially distanced)EIZO Limited, 1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot
Braywick Leisure Centre, MaidenheadThe new theatre at the leisure centre has been named the Baylis Theatre in honour of Louis Baylis. MP Theresa May will be unveiling the plaque and given a tour of the new centre
Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road. National Merchant Navy Day, to mark the occasion the Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial and the Merchant Navy flag will be raised over the Town Hall.
David Rice has been running around the area dressed as spiderman. He’s been doing it for the last 4 weeks. People are looking out for him and cheering him on. He’s also raising money for the NHS.Oscar Rice, Harry Rice 3
Bridge lit up blue in support of the NHS, Maidenhead Bridge, Maidenhead
Maidenhead Foodshare has had to move into the argos unit because demand has doubled and they needed a new home. Former Argos unit, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead. Debbie Gee
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road. Maidenhead Library hosting the Hungry Caterpillar for World Book Day
HOCKEY - Maidenhead Men’s 1sts vs Oxford OBUAltwood School Astroturf, Altwood Road, Maidenhead