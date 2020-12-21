ADVERTISER PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133248-14

Staff at Windsor Castle who are members of the PCS trade union will be holding a silent protest at the entrance to the castle (Henry VIII Gate) as they are facing the threat of redundancies and pension cuts.The staff, in frockcoats and caps, will be standing with a full-size cut-out of King Henry VIII and a poster that says: King Henry cut off heads....... Now they want to axe our jobs and cut pensions...... Loyalty is a two-way street!Henvry VIII Gate, Windsor Castle, WindsorPhoto by Ian Longthorne, Baylis Media