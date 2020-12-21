Tue, 22
13 °C
Wed, 23
12 °C
Thu, 24
6 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

ADVERTISER PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133248

Artigiani Del Cibo, High Street, Burnham and Wexham Park Hospital, Slough Kevin McMullen and restaurant owner Antonio Seidini and volunteers are helping prepare 200 meals every Tuesday and Thursday to give to the NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.

You might also like

HOLYPORT 133250

HOLYPORT 133250

A Holyport resident, Andy Birrell has an impressive Christmas lights display, raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance 6 Tithe Close, Holyport Kathryn 16, Andy Birrell, Michael 14.

 
HURLEY 133251

HURLEY 133251

Hurley House Hotel, Henley Road, Hurley They want to build a new marquee for events.

 
MAIDENHEAD 12402

MAIDENHEAD 12402

12402 F WED 29th May 1968 District Sports High School Under 12 Relay

 
ADVERTISER PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133248

ADVERTISER PHOTO REVIEW 2020 133248

Artigiani Del Cibo, High Street, Burnham and Wexham Park Hospital, Slough Kevin McMullen and restaurant owner Antonio Seidini and volunteers are helping prepare 200 meals every Tuesday and Thursday to give to the NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.

 
WEXHAM 133247

WEXHAM 133247

Jo Elms, Lauren Elms delivering childrens presents to the nurses at the Childrens Ward, Wexham Park Hospital, Slough

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved