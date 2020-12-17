Thu, 17
BURNHAM 133243

Linda Taylor in her garden. For a feature about loneliness for the elderly during the covid-19 pandemic

WINDSOR 133244

Corn Exchange, Windsor. Windsor museum has a new outdoor exhibition on the ’12 objects of Christmas’. With Louisa Knight from the museum

 
PHOTO REVIEW 133242

Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business Park The ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers, they have about 400 seamstresses which work from home, 3 of them work at the warehouse. Martine Lukacs, Ella Garczop, Aga Madej

 
MAIDENHEAD 133241

Members of The Bear adult Autistic Social Group will be receiving Christmas goody bags in lieu of a Christmas meal from Autism Berkshire. Braywick Park, Maidenhead

 

