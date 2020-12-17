PHOTO REVIEW 133242

Linda Taylor in her garden. For a feature about loneliness for the elderly during the covid-19 pandemic
Dec 2020
Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business ParkThe ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers, they have about 400 seamstresses which work from home, 3 of them work at the warehouse. Martine Lukacs, Ella Garczop, Aga Madej
Norden Farm is hosting a series of live music ?care home concerts? at a number of care homes in Maidenhead and Windsor. Mountbatten Grange Care Home, Helston Ln, Windsor
Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani Christie 12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ll be walking with banners down The Long Walk.
Maidenhead’s Got Talent matinee. Maidenhead’s best young performers singing and dancing. Taplow Court, Taplow. Burchetts Green CE Infant School, WWII Medley
Illuminated Angels, Slough High StSlough Angel Trail in tribute to Wexham staff
Julie Siddiqi has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Awarded it for promoting inter-faith understanding. Slough
Emma Simmons at Reading Crown Court for a peaceful protest outside the court. Emma is at the court because James Lavine is being sentenced for causing the death of her 13-year-old son, Max.
MP Theresa May visiting the Poppy Appeal stand.Maidenhead High StreetMP Theresa May
Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road. National Merchant Navy Day, to mark the occasion the Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial and the Merchant Navy flag will be raised over the Town Hall.
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
Maidenhead Foodshare has had to move into the argos unit because demand has doubled and they needed a new home. Former Argos unit, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead. Debbie Gee
Families visiting the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead can enjoy free half-term entertainment as part of the venue’s ‘Terrific Tuesday’s’ offering.Children can enjoy singalongs and ‘Frozen’ fun with Elsa and backflips, breakdancing and arachnid antics with Spiderman.
Springfield Park & Moor End, HolyportRainbow drawings in house windowsHannah Gay 11 at window
Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, MaidenheadThe Louis Baylis Trustees and Jeremy Spooner are visiting the site and having the tour with Debbie Raven CEO of Thames Hospice
Eizo has given Lynda Yong (now working with Frimley to produce PPE) use of their warehouse so there are 25 sewers all producing PPE (all socially distanced)EIZO Limited, 1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot