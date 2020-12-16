Students from Holy Trinity Church C of E Primary will be presenting a nativity collage to Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate, Cookham Father Nick Plant, Ethan Garrett 8, Molly Keegan 8, Anna Smith, headteacher
Maidenhead Fire Station, Bridge Road, Maidenhead. Amy Crook and station manager Martin Simmonds. Amy has decorated the outside of the fire station with decorations that have been donated by the local community.
St Lukes church has launched its Christmas Tree Trail whereby 54 trees have been lit up around Maidenhead for people to find and vote for their favourites Rev Sally Lynch, St Lukes, Norfolk Road, Maidenhead