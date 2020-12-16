SLOUGH 133238

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser for Dec 23rd
Dec 2020
COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Slough One of the first to receive the vaccine, Devraj Jhalam 93yrs, his daughter Lalitha Iyer, GP at Farnham Road Practice and Dr N Nanda, partner from Farnham Road Practice
