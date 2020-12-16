Wed, 16
10 °C
Thu, 17
10 °C
Fri, 18
11 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

HOLYPORT 133236

Shop local campaign, cafes and restaurants. The Cuppa Holyport has had to change its café mainly to retail and readdress its seating because of COVID. Ranj Nagi, The Cuppa, 1 Stompits Rd, Holyport

You might also like

RW 133239

RW 133239

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser for Dec 23rd

 
COOKHAM 133237

COOKHAM 133237

Students from Holy Trinity Church C of E Primary will be presenting a nativity collage to Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate, Cookham Father Nick Plant, Ethan Garrett 8, Molly Keegan 8, Anna Smith, headteacher

 
HOLYPORT 133236

HOLYPORT 133236

Shop local campaign, cafes and restaurants. The Cuppa Holyport has had to change its café mainly to retail and readdress its seating because of COVID. Ranj Nagi, The Cuppa, 1 Stompits Rd, Holyport

 
MAIDENHEAD 133235

MAIDENHEAD 133235

Maidenhead Fire Station, Bridge Road, Maidenhead. Amy Crook and station manager Martin Simmonds. Amy has decorated the outside of the fire station with decorations that have been donated by the local community.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133234

MAIDENHEAD 133234

St Lukes church has launched its Christmas Tree Trail whereby 54 trees have been lit up around Maidenhead for people to find and vote for their favourites Rev Sally Lynch, St Lukes, Norfolk Road, Maidenhead

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved