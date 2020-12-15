Christmas feature on Maidenhead Foodshare. They are bundling up some food bags to send out today. Maidenhead Food Share, in old Niocholsons Tesco unit
Dec 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133232-1
The church received a £1,000 grant from the Baylis Trust to put towards fixing the floor in the church (£240,000 job, apparently).The vicar Jeremy Harris, church historian Ken Smith . All Saints Church,Church Close, Boyn Hill
MAIDENHEAD 133232-2
MAIDENHEAD 133232-3
