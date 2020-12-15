Christmas feature on Maidenhead Foodshare. They are bundling up some food bags to send out today. Maidenhead Food Share, in old Niocholsons Tesco unit
Dec 2020
HOLYPORT 133228-3
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport Geoff Hayes, John Poynter, MP Theresa May
HOLYPORT 133228-1
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport L-R Andy Ponfrett, Bob Barwise, John Higgins, Philip Shaw, John Poynter, Geoff Hayes
HOLYPORT 133228-14
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport L-R Bob Barwise, MP Theresa May, John Poynter, Geoff Hayes
HOLYPORT 133228-13
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport L-R Bob Barwise, MP Theresa May, John Poynter, Geoff Hayes
HOLYPORT 133228-12
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport L-R Bob Barwise, MP Theresa May, John Poynter, Geoff Hayes
HOLYPORT 133228-11
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport
HOLYPORT 133228-10
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport
HOLYPORT 133228-9
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport
HOLYPORT 133228-8
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport MP Theresa May, John Poynter
HOLYPORT 133228-7
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport MP Theresa May, John Poynter
HOLYPORT 133228-6
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport MP Theresa May, John Poynter
HOLYPORT 133228-5
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport MP Theresa May, John Poynter
HOLYPORT 133228-4
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport MP Theresa May, John Poynter
HOLYPORT 133228-2
MP Theresa May will be at the Jolly Gardener pub.RBL Holyport and District Branch and have organised a branch fund raising raffle. Mrs May will draw the raffle. Jolly Gardener, Moneyrow Green, Holyport L-R Andy Ponfrett, Bob Barwise, John Higgins, Philip Shaw, John Poynter, Geoff Hayes