MARLOW 133226-4

‘Marlow Elves’ project. The ‘elves’ have identified more than 200 local people as being in need this Christmas and have worked with local schools, churches and charities to match a ‘Marlow Elf’ to each person to buy them a gift up to £10. “Today is the collection day when all the gifts are being dropped off. 3 Spittal Street, Marlow