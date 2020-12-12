Sat, 12
MARLOW 133226

‘Marlow Elves’ project. The ‘elves’ have identified more than 200 local people as being in need this Christmas and have worked with local schools, churches and charities to match a ‘Marlow Elf’ to each person to buy them a gift up to £10. “Today is the collection day when all the gifts are being dropped off. 3 Spittal Street, Marlow

RW 133227

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser For December 17

 
WINDSOR 133224

Eton Vintners is among several outlets on this street which have been fined by District Enforcement for not disposing of their waste in quite the right way. 31 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor SL4 3BP Clive Stanton

 
WINDSOR 133223

Bubbles Laundrette is among several outlets on this street which have been fined by District Enforcement for not disposing of their waste in the right way. Bubbles Laundrette, 56 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor

 
WINDSOR 133221

Alexandra Park, Public park in Windsor The Women’s Equality Party in Windsor carried out a survey which found 72% of respondents do not feel safe exercising alone in Windsor at night. One of their complaints was poor lighting at public parks.

 
ETON 133222

Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BL Jennifer Shephard, owner

 

