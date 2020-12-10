Thu, 10
ETON 133222

Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BL Jennifer Shephard, owner

Eton Vintners is among several outlets on this street which have been fined by District Enforcement for not disposing of their waste in quite the right way. 31 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor SL4 3BP Clive Stanton

 
Bubbles Laundrette is among several outlets on this street which have been fined by District Enforcement for not disposing of their waste in the right way. Bubbles Laundrette, 56 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor

 
Alexandra Park, Public park in Windsor The Women’s Equality Party in Windsor carried out a survey which found 72% of respondents do not feel safe exercising alone in Windsor at night. One of their complaints was poor lighting at public parks.

 
All Saints Church, Dedworth Rd, Dedworth targeted by a break-in. West Windsor Hub is based there and had gifts/vouchers stolen which were for disadvantaged families at Christmas. Members of the community have since rallied round to donate gifts. L-R Paul Bristow from local trader Blue Squid, Ruth Hopwood, Carole Da Costa

 

