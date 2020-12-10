Eton Vintners is among several outlets on this street which have been fined by District Enforcement for not disposing of their waste in quite the right way. 31 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor SL4 3BP Clive Stanton
Dec 2020
ETON 133222-1
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-10
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-9
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-8
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-7
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-6
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-5
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-4
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-3
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner
ETON 133222-2
Windsor version of shop local. Shot of proprietor of A Dog’s Life Co. 44 High St, Eton, Windsor SL4 6BLJennifer Shephard, owner