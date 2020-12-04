Sat, 05
6 °C
Sun, 06
4 °C
Mon, 07
2 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133212

The Rt Hon Theresa May at Waitrose for the prizegiving to Claudia Ioras 11yrs, winner of Christmas Card Comp Waitrose, 48 Moorbridge Road, Maidenhead L-R Mark Brown, Claudia Ioras, MP Theresa May, Ewa Wisniewcka

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 133212

MAIDENHEAD 133212

The Rt Hon Theresa May at Waitrose for the prizegiving to Claudia Ioras 11yrs, winner of Christmas Card Comp Waitrose, 48 Moorbridge Road, Maidenhead L-R Mark Brown, Claudia Ioras, MP Theresa May, Ewa Wisniewcka

 
MAIDENHEAD 133142

MAIDENHEAD 133142

Christmas card competition judging in the boardroom. MP Theresa May, Sir Philip May will be joined by two representatives from Waitrose, Mark Brown, Ewa Wisniewcka who have provided a £100 gift card for the winner.

 
WINDSOR 133210

WINDSOR 133210

Shop Local, Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre, Windsor

 
SLOUGH 133209

SLOUGH 133209

Illuminated Angels, Slough High St Slough Angel Trail in tribute to Wexham staff

 
MAIDENHEAD 133208

MAIDENHEAD 133208

Local businesses. Shop local campaign to get more people across the borough shopping local. Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead L-R Debroah Jones Craft Coop, Jane Wright Nicholson Centre Manager, Charlie Hard Edge, Harry Patel Gourmet Chicken in The Maidens Head, Sophie Ibison Filling Good

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved