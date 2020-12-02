The lantern trail will be starting soon. Education Manager Robyn will be at Norden Farm with the Lantern Pack. Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
Dec 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133205-3
Actress Sue Holderness will be at Thames Hospice’s Maidenhead shop today. The charity is reopening all 22 of its stores after lockdown and Sue will be there to help reopen the Maidenhead site. Thames Hospice shop, 51 High St, Maidenhead. Actress Sue Holderness, Kim Clarke Healthcare Assistant, Jonathan Jones Chair of Trustees
MAIDENHEAD 133205-2
MAIDENHEAD 133205-1
MAIDENHEAD 133205-10
MAIDENHEAD 133205-9
MAIDENHEAD 133205-8
MAIDENHEAD 133205-7
MAIDENHEAD 133205-6
MAIDENHEAD 133205-5
MAIDENHEAD 133205-4
MAIDENHEAD 133205-11
