Local businesses. Shop local campaign to get more people across the borough shopping local. Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead L-R Tony Wanli, ??, Harry Patel Gourmet Chicken in The Maidens Head, Wendy Murray Crazy About Framing, Debroah Jones Craft Coop, Ranj Shanti ORA, Jane Wright Nicholson Centre Manager, Nelly Semaille Filling Good
A Holyport business has created some COVID-adapted, whether proof pods called ‘igii’. The White Hart has set up one of these and is installing a second. The White Hart, Moneyrow Green, Holyport. Landlady Michelle O’Keefe, Bernard O'Keefe
Actress Sue Holderness will be at Thames Hospice’s Maidenhead shop today. The charity is reopening all 22 of its stores after lockdown and Sue will be there to help reopen the Maidenhead site. Thames Hospice shop, 51 High St, Maidenhead. Actress Sue Holderness, Kim Clarke Healthcare Assistant, Jonathan Jones Chair of Trustees
Maidenhead firefighters have set up a static exhibition in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead to warn people of seasonal fire dangers. Firecrew with the exhibition. Ollie Lupton Firefighter, Graeme Hartley Watch Manager, Jane Wright Nicholson Centre Manager, Rudy Gallagher Crew Manager, Martin Simmonds Station Manager