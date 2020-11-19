Thu, 19
SLOUGH 133183

Theres possible plans for a super cycle highway on the Bath Road, in Slough Bath Road, A4, Slough

FIRST CLASS 133038

Miss Batson's Class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Jasmine Batson and Teaching Assistant Mrs Julie Curran. St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

 
Theres possible plans for a super cycle highway on the Bath Road, in Slough Bath Road, A4, Slough

 
69 Osbourne Road (Essex Lodge). A planning application has just been refused to demolish it and build 10 flats there. Essex Lodge, 69 Osborne Road, Windsor

 
Meals on Wheels deliveries. Age Concern Windsor, The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Windsor L-R Emma Hoare, Rachel Harvey

 
Snappy Snaps Windsor. Brian McCormak had owned Snappy Snaps for 17 years, he had created a petition urging the council to give free parking back to advantage card residents for Christmas to encourage shopping to save the high streets

 
The council has started building works on six key roundabouts/junctions in Maidenhead, totalling a cost of £6million. They’ve started on the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road/Rushington Avenue roundabout this week

 

