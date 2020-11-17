Wed, 18
MAIDENHEAD 133178

Aariya Tirahan, aged 6, who has made some Christmas cards in honour of her late grandfather to raise money for a village school in India. Braywick Court School, Hibbert Road, Bray

The council has started building works on six key roundabouts/junctions in Maidenhead, totalling a cost of £6million. They've started on the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road/Rushington Avenue roundabout this week

 
Planning appeal has been refused for residential park homes on this site. Site of the old Queens Head pub, Windsor Road, Water Oakley

 
Aariya Tirahan, aged 6, who has made some Christmas cards in honour of her late grandfather to raise money for a village school in India. Braywick Court School, Hibbert Road, Bray

 
A small white boat, half submerged. Down river from Boulters Lock as you walk down towards Maidenhead Bridge, Maidenhead

 
A zero waste community pop-up shop is being opened in the former Argos unit at the Nicholsons. Not-for-profit venture with 30% of profits going towards the DASH Charity until Christmas. Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead L-R Sophie Ibison, Siobhan Pereira, Nelly Semaille, Gille Sidhu, Jo Hall

 
Moorbridge Court. (vacant office block). A planning application is in to build 129 homes there. 5 new blocks up to 10 storeys high. Moorbridge Court, Moorbridge Road, SL6 8LT

 

