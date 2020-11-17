The council has started building works on six key roundabouts/junctions in Maidenhead, totalling a cost of £6million. They’ve started on the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road/Rushington Avenue roundabout this week
Nov 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133176-1
Moorbridge Court. (vacant office block). A planning application is in to build 129 homes there. 5 new blocks up to 10 storeys high.Moorbridge Court, Moorbridge Road, SL6 8LT
MAIDENHEAD 133176-2
MAIDENHEAD 133176-3
MAIDENHEAD 133176-4
MAIDENHEAD 133176-5
