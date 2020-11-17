The council has started building works on six key roundabouts/junctions in Maidenhead, totalling a cost of £6million. They’ve started on the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road/Rushington Avenue roundabout this week
Nov 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133175-2
St Cloud Gate. A planning application is in to build a new 7-storey office block there.St Cloud Gate, St Cloud Way, Maidenhead SL6 8XD
