MAIDENHEAD 133173-5

A zero waste community pop-up shop is being opened in the former Argos unit at the Nicholsons. Not-for-profit venture with 30% of profits going towards the DASH Charity until Christmas.Nicholsons Centre, MaidenheadL-R Sophie Ibison, Siobhan Pereira, Nelly Semaille, Gille Sidhu, Jo Hall