MAIDENHEAD 133173

The council has started building works on six key roundabouts/junctions in Maidenhead, totalling a cost of £6million. They’ve started on the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road/Rushington Avenue roundabout this week
Nov 2020
A zero waste community pop-up shop is being opened in the former Argos unit at the Nicholsons. Not-for-profit venture with 30% of profits going towards the DASH Charity until Christmas.Nicholsons Centre, MaidenheadL-R Sophie Ibison, Siobhan Pereira, Nelly Semaille, Gille Sidhu, Jo Hall
