A small white boat, half submerged. Down river from Boulters Lock as you walk down towards Maidenhead Bridge, Maidenhead
Nov 2020
SLOUGH 133172-4
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-2
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-1
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-10
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-9
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-8
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-7
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-6
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.
SLOUGH 133172-5
The Grove, Slough. Flat fire in Slough on Saturday night at block of flats called The Grove. Building evacuated. Happened on the top floor.