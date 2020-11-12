Thu, 12
SLOUGH 133169

Farnham Road, Slough. At a Slough planning committee meeting last night a number of takeaways in Farnham Road applied to extend their trading hours until 2am. This included: Peri Peri Chicken Original (246 Farnham Road) – Application granted to extend until 2am Grill Street (232 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours until 2am Chaiwala (230 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours.

Farnham Road, Slough. At a Slough planning committee meeting last night a number of takeaways in Farnham Road applied to extend their trading hours until 2am. This included: Peri Peri Chicken Original (246 Farnham Road) – Application granted to extend until 2am Grill Street (232 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours until 2am Chaiwala (230 Farnham Road) – ...

 
Herschel Grammar School, Northampton Avenue, Slough. Jo Rockall, headteacher at Herschel Grammar School and Jamie Rockman, headteacher at Haybrook College, have joined the ‘Worth Less?’ campaign which is raising concerns about support and leadership for schools from the Department for Education

 
Langley Police Station, High Street, Langley Theres been a planning meeting to discuss the conversion of the former police station into residential accommodation (10 units).

 
Thames Hospice are launching their Light up a Life fundraiser. Windsor Rd, Maidenhead L-R Jamie Mansell, Haylee Widdall, John Hibbert

 
