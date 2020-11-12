SLOUGH 133169

Farnham Road, Slough. At a Slough planning committee meeting last night a number of takeaways in Farnham Road applied to extend their trading hours until 2am. This included: Peri Peri Chicken Original (246 Farnham Road) – Application granted to extend until 2am Grill Street (232 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours until 2am Chaiwala (230 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours.