Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Nov 2020
SLOUGH 133169-1
Farnham Road, Slough. At a Slough planning committee meeting last night a number of takeaways in Farnham Road applied to extend their trading hours until 2am.This included:Peri Peri Chicken Original (246 Farnham Road) – Application granted to extend until 2amGrill Street (232 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours until 2amChaiwala (230 Farnham Road) – Councillors refuse to grant extension of trading hours.
