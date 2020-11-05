First day of the second lockdown. High Street, Slough Some shops shut and takeaways open
Nov 2020
SLOUGH 133155-2
First day of the second lockdown. High Street, SloughSome shops shut and takeaways open
SLOUGH 133155-18
SLOUGH 133155-19
SLOUGH 133155-20
SLOUGH 133155-21
SLOUGH 133155-22
SLOUGH 133155-23
SLOUGH 133155-24
SLOUGH 133155-25
SLOUGH 133155-17
SLOUGH 133155-16
SLOUGH 133155-3
SLOUGH 133155-4
SLOUGH 133155-5
SLOUGH 133155-6
SLOUGH 133155-7
SLOUGH 133155-8
SLOUGH 133155-9
SLOUGH 133155-10
SLOUGH 133155-11
SLOUGH 133155-12
SLOUGH 133155-13
SLOUGH 133155-14
SLOUGH 133155-15
