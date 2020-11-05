Thu, 05
10 °C
Fri, 06
11 °C
Sat, 07
13 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133155

First day of the second lockdown. High Street, Slough Some shops shut and takeaways open

You might also like

SLOUGH 133155

SLOUGH 133155

First day of the second lockdown. High Street, Slough Some shops shut and takeaways open

 
SLOUGH 133156

SLOUGH 133156

Thames Valley Police Station, Windsor Road, Slough

 
FIRST CLASS 133011

FIRST CLASS 133011

Maple Class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Arte Evmorfopoulos, Teaching Assistant Miss Maria Martin and Teaching Assistant Miss Nafeesa Iqbal. Riverside Primary School and Nursery, Cookham Road, Maidenhead.

 
WINDSOR 133154

WINDSOR 133154

Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians

 
FIRST CLASS 133016

FIRST CLASS 133016

Foundation Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Rosie Taylor, Teaching Assistant Mrs Lisa Little and Class Teacher Mrs Charmaine Van Laar. White Waltham C of E Academy, Waltham Road, White Waltham.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved