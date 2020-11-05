First day of the second lockdown. High Street, Slough Some shops shut and takeaways open
Nov 2020
WINDSOR 133154-4
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-2
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-1
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-17
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Augustus Blake 18mnths, Abigail Dow, Chase from PAW Patrol
WINDSOR 133154-16
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Augustus Blake 18mnths, Abigail Dow, Chase from PAW Patrol
WINDSOR 133154-15
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Augustus Blake 18mnths, Abigail Dow, Chase from PAW Patrol
WINDSOR 133154-14
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Chase from PAW Patrol, Salvador O'Connor 4,
WINDSOR 133154-13
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Chase from PAW Patrol, Salvador O'Connor 4,
WINDSOR 133154-12
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
WINDSOR 133154-11
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
WINDSOR 133154-10
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
WINDSOR 133154-9
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-8
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-7
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-6
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians
WINDSOR 133154-5
Daniels Department Store, 121-125 Peascod Street, Windsor. Daniels Christmas shopping party is going ahead with COVID-19 safety measures in place.Windsor Boys School. Some of their orchestra/musicians