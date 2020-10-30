£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Oct 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133140-6
All Saints CemeteryAll Saints Avenue, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133140-7
MAIDENHEAD 133140-8
MAIDENHEAD 133140-9
MAIDENHEAD 133140-1
MAIDENHEAD 133140-2
MAIDENHEAD 133140-3
MAIDENHEAD 133140-4
MAIDENHEAD 133140-5
MAIDENHEAD 133140
All Saints Cemetery All Saints Avenue, Maidenhead
ETON WICK 133139
Age Concern’s new Christmas shop at their Eton Wick retail outlet. 15 Eton Wick Rd, Eton Wick. Store manager, Richard Moore
SLOUGH 133138
There’s a consultation running to reduce speed limit from 30 to 20mph. Goodman Park, Slough
SLOUGH 133137
Brindhavan Restaurant, 54 Park Street, Slough Mahesh Haridass at his restaurant for a story about restaurants/cafes/pubs struggling in tier 2.
WINDSOR 133135
WWII book display. Windsor Library, Batchelors Acre, Windsor. Rachel Maisey
SLOUGH 133136
Slough Outreach have been providing free school meals this week in response to the Government’s refusal to extend voucher scheme to school holidays. Slough and Eton CofE Business and Enterprise College, Ragstone Rd, Slough
