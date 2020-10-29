WINDSOR 133134

There’s a consultation running to reduce speed limit from 30 to 20mph. Goodman Park, Slough
Oct 2020
Windsor Yards, Windsor. Busy buttons designed the poppy sculptures in Windsor Yards with Army families in Windsor. Busy Buttons - Lautaro Fernandez-Lempiainen, Leon Fernandez-Lempiainen 10, Margaret Tagg -dept Manager Windsor Yards, Megan Duckworth with Charlie 4, Amelua 2
Windsor Yards, Windsor. Busy buttons designed the poppy sculptures in Windsor Yards with Army families in Windsor. Busy Buttons - Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen, Lsgt Peter Duckworth - Coldstream Guards, Zoe Duckworth 11
