MAIDENHEAD 133125

Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Gardens, Oaken Grove Park, Maidenhead. Diana Robertson said on a visit to the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Gardens in Oaken Grove Park, she was ‘appalled to see that they have been badly neglected’.

MARLOW 133130

Keith Amos who has been separated from his wife, Barbara, for two and a half years. They have been married for 60 years. He keeps fighting to get her back from a care home.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133129

Maidenhead Foodshare, Old Tesco Unit, Nicholsons Centre. Maidenhead Foodshare have been running a holiday hunger project. Businesses and organisations have donated food which will then be distributed to children in need. Debbie Gee, Sam Chalk

 
MAIDENHEAD 133128

15 Queen St, Queen St, Maidenhead. Food parcels being prepared. Steve Boucher, Landlord with Mary Spinks, Rotary Club of Maidenhead president

 
MAIDENHEAD 133127

The Maiden's Head, 34 High Street, Maidenhead The Rotary Club of Maidenhead and The Maiden’s Head are working together to help keep children fed during the school holidays. Landlord Lee Wright, Landlady Jo Sharp, Mary Spinks, Rotary Club of Maidenhead president,

 
COOKHAM 133126

Age Concern Slough & Berkshire East – Cookham Shop. 1 Station Hill, Cookham

 
MAIDENHEAD 133125

Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Gardens, Oaken Grove Park, Maidenhead. Diana Robertson said on a visit to the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Gardens in Oaken Grove Park, she was ‘appalled to see that they have been badly neglected’.

 

