WINDSOR 133124

West Windsor Hub, All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, Windsor. Cllr Carole Da Costa and fellow volunteers are providing fresh food and recipe ideas. L-R Carol Da Costa, Ginni Hogarth, Leon 10, Jack 5

West Windsor Hub, All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, Windsor. Cllr Carole Da Costa and fellow volunteers are providing fresh food and recipe ideas. L-R Carol Da Costa, Ginni Hogarth, Leon 10, Jack 5

 
Windsor town centre on Saturday (24/10). High visibility patrols taking place, including Thames Valley Police’s Mounted Section, and is the culmination of a week’s worth of activity by officers working to target knife crime and serious violence offences. PC Sam Silk, Odin and PC Emma Weir, Luna and Sgt Doug Grant

 
Rebecca Meeuwissen has organised a Halloween Hunt around Twyford and the surrounding areas.

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
FRANK BOUGH Desborough School Centenary Dinner 10.9.94 ref 58112

 
FRANK BOUGH 21st July 1974 Charity Cricket North Maidenhead Ref 22538

 

