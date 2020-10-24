Sat, 24
15 °C
Sun, 25
12 °C
Mon, 26
12 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

FIRST CLASS 133044

Donaldson Class. Class Teacher Miss Claire Hing. Holyport C of E Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport, Maidenhead.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 133116

MAIDENHEAD 133116

MP Theresa May visiting the Poppy Appeal stand. Maidenhead High Street L-R Seth Martin, Charles Hollingsworth, MP Theresa May

 
FIRST CLASS 133044

FIRST CLASS 133044

Donaldson Class. Class Teacher Miss Claire Hing. Holyport C of E Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport, Maidenhead.

 
HOLYPORT 133115

HOLYPORT 133115

Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Holyport Primary school is holding a Key Stage 1 Superhero Day to celebrate the end of their topic,

 
WINDSOR 133112

WINDSOR 133112

Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden. Entangled, Sami El-Dahshan

 
ASCOT 133111

ASCOT 133111

Ascot Durning Library, which is still closed High St, Ascot

 
LANGLEY 133113

LANGLEY 133113

A mural has been created by the London Road, Langley. It was painted by volunteers from Aik Saath, Cllr Bedi and young people in the community. The mural was created to bring the community together and thank NHS staff and key workers. Cllr Madhuri Bedi, Rosa Hopkins, Amon Dsane from Aik Saath.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved