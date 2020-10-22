Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Holyport Primary school is holding a Key Stage 1 Superhero Day to celebrate the end of their topic,
Oct 2020
WINDSOR 133112-1
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Entangled, Sami El-Dahshan
WINDSOR 133112-18
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Contemplations in Lockdown, Jonathan Hateley
WINDSOR 133112-19
WINDSOR 133112-20
WINDSOR 133112-21
MArt in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Milk Drops 2,3,4, Diana Pattenden
WINDSOR 133112-22
WINDSOR 133112-23
WINDSOR 133112-24
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Blossom, Mark Reed
WINDSOR 133112-25
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Izanami, Angie Doy
WINDSOR 133112-26
MArt in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Love Doves, Victoria Hunt
WINDSOR 133112-27
WINDSOR 133112-28
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Ammonite Sliver, Mark Reed
WINDSOR 133112-29
MArt in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Diva, Mark Swan
WINDSOR 133112-30
WINDSOR 133112-31
WINDSOR 133112-17
WINDSOR 133112-16
WINDSOR 133112-2
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Colours of Summer:Poppies, Sami El-Dahshan
WINDSOR 133112-3
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Pigasus, David Paynter
WINDSOR 133112-4
WINDSOR 133112-5
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Barn Owl, Victoria Hunt
WINDSOR 133112-6
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Journey, Hilly Longman
WINDSOR 133112-7
WINDSOR 133112-8
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Startled Hare, Carol Orwin
WINDSOR 133112-9
WINDSOR 133112-10
WINDSOR 133112-11
WINDSOR 133112-12
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Stron Together, Seamus Cuddihy
WINDSOR 133112-13
Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden.Stargazer, Jo Holt
WINDSOR 133112-14
WINDSOR 133112-15
