LANGLEY 133113

A mural has been created by the London Road, Langley. It was painted by volunteers from Aik Saath, Cllr Bedi and young people in the community. The mural was created to bring the community together and thank NHS staff and key workers. Cllr Madhuri Bedi, Rosa Hopkins, Amon Dsane from Aik Saath.

HOLYPORT 133115

Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Holyport Primary school is holding a Key Stage 1 Superhero Day to celebrate the end of their topic,

 
WINDSOR 133112

Art in the Garden, The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park. 66 sculptures placed around the garden. Entangled, Sami El-Dahshan

 
ASCOT 133111

Ascot Durning Library, which is still closed High St, Ascot

 
LANGLEY 133113

MAIDENHEAD 133106

Norden Farm has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 in a bid to keep its programmes ‘afloat’ for local audiences. ‘Norden’s Ark Appeal’ Altwood Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133109

Residents object to a development on The Crescent. The Crescent, Maidenhead

 

