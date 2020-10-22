LANGLEY 133113

Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Holyport Primary school is holding a Key Stage 1 Superhero Day to celebrate the end of their topic,
Oct 2020
A mural has been created by the London Road, Langley. It was painted by volunteers from Aik Saath, Cllr Bedi and young people in the community. The mural was created to bring the community together and thank NHS staff and key workers. Cllr Madhuri Bedi, Rosa Hopkins, Amon Dsane from Aik Saath.
