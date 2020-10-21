Wed, 21
MAIDENHEAD 133110

Mask wearers/COVID signs in the town centre. Theres a possible increase to tier 2. Bridge Road, Maidenhead

Norden Farm has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 in a bid to keep its programmes ‘afloat’ for local audiences. ‘Norden’s Ark Appeal’ Altwood Road, Maidenhead

 
Residents object to a development on The Crescent. The Crescent, Maidenhead

 
The Soroptimists have elected a new president, soon to be inducted – Johanna Raffan MBE. Maidenhead

 
Terry Pattinson who was a reporter at Baylis Media has a new book out about his time working on Fleet Street. Martin Trepte has written the introduction to the book.

 
Mask wearers/COVID signs in the town centre. Theres a possible increase to tier 2. Bridge Road, Maidenhead

 
Reama Shearman at TVAP, Bath Road, Taplow. The charity is relaunching its ‘Guardians of TVAP’ initiative. Reama Shearman, Catherine France, XLCUBED

 

