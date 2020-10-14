Wed, 14
13 °C
Thu, 15
12 °C
Fri, 16
12 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133090

Monsoon and Poundstretcher – both are closing / closed. High St, Maidenhead

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 133091

MAIDENHEAD 133091

Nadine's Beauty, Salon, 91 High St, Maidenhead Staff outside the new business

 
MAIDENHEAD 133090

MAIDENHEAD 133090

Monsoon and Poundstretcher – both are closing / closed. High St, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133092

MAIDENHEAD 133092

Shoppers on the High St, Maidenhead Fred Simmonds, Michelle Simmonds

 
SLOUGH 133088

SLOUGH 133088

Julie Siddiqi has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Awarded it for promoting inter-faith understanding. Slough

 
MAIDENHEAD 133087

MAIDENHEAD 133087

Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead Jane Corry (centre) and staff members celebrating receiving a £341,000 grant.

 
BURCHETTS GREEN 133089

BURCHETTS GREEN 133089

Burchetts Green Infant School have won a Woodlands Trust green award. Burchetts Green Infant School, Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved