Oct 2020
SLOUGH 133088-3
Julie Siddiqi has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Awarded it for promoting inter-faith understanding. Slough
standard
MAIDENHEAD 133091
Nadine's Beauty, Salon, 91 High St, Maidenhead Staff outside the new business
MAIDENHEAD 133090
Monsoon and Poundstretcher – both are closing / closed. High St, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133092
Shoppers on the High St, Maidenhead Fred Simmonds, Michelle Simmonds
SLOUGH 133088
MAIDENHEAD 133087
Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead Jane Corry (centre) and staff members celebrating receiving a £341,000 grant.
BURCHETTS GREEN 133089
Burchetts Green Infant School have won a Woodlands Trust green award. Burchetts Green Infant School, Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green
