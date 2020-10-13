Tue, 13
FIRST CLASS 133082

First Class photo. The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor No of classes: 1

First Class photo. The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor No of classes: 1

 
Thorney Lane Business Park, Iver, Buck The site has been earmarked for 1000 homes. Consultations will be held later this month

 
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
There will be a panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, at Braywick Leisure Centre this year. Photo call with three of the cast members. Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead

 
Thames Hospice is opening to patients for the first time. Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Bray

 

