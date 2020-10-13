First Class photo. The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor No of classes: 1
Oct 2020
HOLYPORT 133083-7
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-8
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-9
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-1
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-2
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-3
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-4
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.
HOLYPORT 133083-5
Holyport CofE Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. Pirate dress up day to celebrate the work of year ¾ children's work on the topic ‘Blue Abyss’.