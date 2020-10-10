£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Oct 2020
RW 133073-3
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
RW 133073-4
RW 133073-5
RW 133073-6
RW 133073-7
RW 133073-8
RW 133073-1
RW 133073-2
RW 133073
FIRST CLASS 133069
Ant Class. Marlow C of E Infant School, Sandygate Road, Marlow.
FIRST CLASS 133072
Reception Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Amanda Hall and Class Teacher Miss Lauren Frank. Trinity St Stephen Church of England (Voluntary Aided) First School, Vanisittart Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133071
Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Amy Douglas and Teaching Assistant Miss Chloe Emmett. Dropmore Infant School, Littleworth Road, Burnham.
FIRST CLASS 133067
Early Years Foundation Stage Class 1. Wraysbury Primary School, Welley Road, Wraysbury.
FIRST CLASS 133068
Owls Class. Ltor Class Teacher Miss Chelsea Painter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Giorgia Sinibaldi. Waltham St Lawrence Primary School, School Lane, West End, Waltham St Lawrence.
