MAIDENHEAD 10905
Oct 2020
SLOUGH 133065-7
Hoardings at Former Thames Valley University site, Wellington St, Slough. White hoardings have been transformed with colourful artworks designed by young residents with the slogans #knifefreeSlough, #peace and #dropit.
SLOUGH 133065-5
SLOUGH 133065-4
SLOUGH 133065-3
SLOUGH 133065-2
SLOUGH 133065-1
SLOUGH 133065-10
SLOUGH 133065-9
SLOUGH 133065-8
