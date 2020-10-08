SLOUGH 133046-6

Christina Brooks-Abraham, a Slough based writer and storyteller, as she celebrates the lives and achievements of some of the town’s most inspiring black male role models and heroes in a series weekly blogs. Local artist and graphic designer Calvin Ruan has transformed these stories into series of vinyls that will take over the empty windows at HOME on the High Street for the month of October.Home on the High Street, Queensmere Observatory, Slough. Christina Brooks-Abraham, Calvin Ruan