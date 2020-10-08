Thu, 08
SLOUGH 133046

Christina Brooks-Abraham, a Slough based writer and storyteller, as she celebrates the lives and achievements of some of the town’s most inspiring black male role models and heroes in a series weekly blogs. Local artist and graphic designer Calvin Ruan has transformed these stories into series of vinyls that will take over the empty windows at HOME on the High Street for the month of October. Home on the High Street, Queensmere Observatory, Slough. Christina Brooks-Abraham, Calvin Ruan

Hoardings at Former Thames Valley University site, Wellington St, Slough. White hoardings have been transformed with colourful artworks designed by young residents with the slogans #knifefreeSlough, #peace and #dropit.

 
Christina Brooks-Abraham, a Slough based writer and storyteller, as she celebrates the lives and achievements of some of the town’s most inspiring black male role models and heroes in a series weekly blogs. Local artist and graphic designer Calvin Ruan has transformed these stories into series of vinyls that will take over the empty windows at HOME on the High Street for the month of October. ...

 
Reception Class. St Paul's C of E Combined School, Stratford Drive Wooburn Green.

 
Oak Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Hurdwell, Teaching Assistant Mrs Randall and Class Teacher Miss Burn. Little Marlow CE School, School Lane, Little Marlow.

 
Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Suzanne James and Teaching Assistant Mrs Gabrielle St John. Claires Court Junior Girls, College Avenue, Maidenhead.

 

