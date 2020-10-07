White Waltham CofE Academy, Waltham Road, White Waltham. Headteacher Matt Thomson is worried about drivers being wreckless during the school drop-off in the morning. Headteacher Matt Thomson and Miss Catana, Teaching Assistant
Oct 2020
MAIDENHEAD 133059-3
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library
MAIDENHEAD 133059-4
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library L-R Philip Hanna, Zoe Porter, Sarah Gray
MAIDENHEAD 133059-5
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library L-R Philip Hanna, Zoe Porter, Sarah Gray
MAIDENHEAD 133059-6
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library L-R Philip Hanna, Zoe Porter, Sarah Gray
MAIDENHEAD 133059-7
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library L-R Philip Hanna, Zoe Porter, Sarah Gray
MAIDENHEAD 133059-1
Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Library has reopened for browsing and PC use. Staff at the Library