Oct 2020
MARLOW 132955-1
Willian de la Force 10yrs with his winning drawing and his prize. Marlow
MARLOW 132955-2
MARLOW 132955-3
MARLOW 132955-4
standard
FLACKWELL HEATH 133051
Flackwell Heath Royal British Legion Club in Common Road, Flackwell Heath.
MARLOW 132955
FIRST CLASS 133028
Foundation. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Karen Stone, Class Teacher Mrs Belinda Rowland, Teaching Assistant Mrs Cathy Willis, Teaching Assistant Mrs Viv Young and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nicola Mulvey. The Colleton Primary School, Colleton Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133024
Fledglings class. St Edward's Catholic First School, Parsonage Lane, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133021
Willow Class LtoR Class Teacher Miss Rabbiah Shabir and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sara Kirby. Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133011
Maple Class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Arte Evmorfopoulos, Teaching Assistant Miss Maria Martin and Teaching Assistant Nafeesa Iqbal. Riverside Primary School and Nursery, Cookham Road, Maidenhead.
