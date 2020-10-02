Fri, 02
FIRST CLASS 133029

Bluebell Class. LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett. Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.

FIRST CLASS 133032

Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Chantal Hankin and Teaching Assistant Mrs Shona Ramsay. Claires Court Junior Boys, Ridgeway,The Thicket, Maidenhead

 
FIRST CLASS 133030

Barbary Doves Class. Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.

 
FIRST CLASS 133029

Bluebell Class. LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett. Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.

 
FIRST CLASS 133009

Owls Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Abbie Bedlington, Teaching Assistant Miss Paula Hayward and Class Teacher Miss Christine Carmody. Woodlands Park Primary & Nursery School, Heywood Avenue, Woodlands Park, Maidenhead.  

 
FIRST CLASS 133007

Reception Class. Class teacher Miss Carly Edwards. Larchfield Primary & Nursery School, Bargeman Road

 

