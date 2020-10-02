Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Chantal Hankin and Teaching Assistant Mrs Shona Ramsay. Claires Court Junior Boys, Ridgeway,The Thicket, Maidenhead
Oct 2020
FIRST CLASS 133029-1
Bluebell Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-2
Bluebell Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-3
Bluebell Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-4
Bluebell Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Miss Charlie Tibbett, Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-5
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Mrs Jane Phillban, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Natalie Potter.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-6
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Mrs Jane Phillban, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Natalie Potter.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 133029-7
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assisitant Mrs Jane Phillban, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell and Teaching Assisitant Mrs Natalie Potter.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.