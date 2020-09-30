New Head Teacher Mr Robert Grosse. Herries Preparatory School, Dean Lane, Cookham Dean.
Sept 2020
SLOUGH 133010-1
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-2
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-3
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-4
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-5
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-6
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments
SLOUGH 133010-7
Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments