SLOUGH 133010

Approval given to provide 75 flats on this site. 426- 430 Bath Road, Slough. The redevelopment of land on the corner of Bath Road and Station Road to create a highquality scheme of private residential apartments

COOKHAM DEAN 133020

New Head Teacher Mr Robert Grosse. Herries Preparatory School, Dean Lane, Cookham Dean.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133019

Sarah Brown is running the virtual London marathon on Sunday. She is raising money for a charity AngelmanUK. Angelman is a rare genetic condition which affects her 12-year-old son Cody. Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133017

Community Centre volunteers. They have been offered a new permanent site at 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133015

Staff at Off the Tap, King St, Maidenhead. They aren’t happy about the new closing time and say is costing them about 55% of their revenue.

 
SLOUGH 133010

WINDSOR 133008

The Swan, 9 Mill Lane, Windsor The Swan pub have won a Great British Pub award.

 

