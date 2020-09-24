£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Sept 2020
WINDSOR 132996-3
Queen Victoria Pub72 Peascod Street, Windsor
WINDSOR 132996-4
WINDSOR 132996-5
WINDSOR 132996-6
WINDSOR 132996-1
WINDSOR 132996-2
WINDSOR 132996
Queen Victoria Pub 72 Peascod Street, Windsor
WINDSOR 132995
My Mum winner. Zac Jones 10 with his Mum, Jenny and his prize. Windsor
MAIDENHEAD 132994
Maidenhead Community Centre 42 York Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1SH
MAIDENHEAD 132993
Mark Newcombe at the Craufurd Arms, Gringer Hill, Maidenhead. The pub are not happy about the new 10pm closing time
MAIDENHEAD 132992
MUFC is launching a plaque, and if people donate £150 they can have their name on it and receive their own copy of it too. L-R Neil Maskell, Grace Scott, Sasha Bardwell, Jason Stewart
MAIDENHEAD 132991
The A4 (between Burnham and Reading). A report has shown that there has been a 52 per cent reduction in fatal collisions along this stretch of the road. Pic on the Bath Road A4 nr the A404(M) junction
