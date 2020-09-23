£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Sept 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132994-1
Maidenhead Community Centre42 York Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1SH
MAIDENHEAD 132994-2
MAIDENHEAD 132994-3
MAIDENHEAD 132994-4
MAIDENHEAD 132994
Maidenhead Community Centre 42 York Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1SH
MAIDENHEAD 132993
Mark Newcombe at the Craufurd Arms, Gringer Hill, Maidenhead. The pub are not happy about the new 10pm closing time
MAIDENHEAD 132992
MUFC is launching a plaque, and if people donate £150 they can have their name on it and receive their own copy of it too. L-R Neil Maskell, Grace Scott, Sasha Bardwell, Jason Stewart
MAIDENHEAD 132991
The A4 (between Burnham and Reading). A report has shown that there has been a 52 per cent reduction in fatal collisions along this stretch of the road. Pic on the Bath Road A4 nr the A404(M) junction
WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 132990
Film crews in Waltham St Lawrence. Big production team. Off Shurlock Road, Waltham St. Lawrence
WINDSOR 132989
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
