Film crews in Waltham St Lawrence. Big production team. Off Shurlock Road, Waltham St. Lawrence
Sept 2020
WINDSOR 132989-5
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-3
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-2
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-1
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-10
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-9
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-8
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-7
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout
WINDSOR 132989-6
Mini roundabout, Mill Lane, Windsor. Residents have been calling for improved safety measures at the roundabout